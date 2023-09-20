SABC reports less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year





John Maytham interviews Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband.

While briefing Parliament's Communications and Digital Technologies portfolio committee, SABC's Board Chair Khathutshelo Ramukumba confirmed that the number of South Africans paying TV licences has been on a steep decline.

According to the broadcaster, less than 13% of TV licence holders paid their fees last year, compared to 18% in the past two years.

Additionally, as reported by MyBroadband, Ramukumba confirmed previous reports about a loss of over R1 billion in the SABC’s 2022/2023 financial year.

RELATED: SABC 'mandates' additional TV license fees for computer monitors

Vermeulen notes that SABC's financial predicament has less to do with unpaid TV licences and more to do with their drop in advertising revenue within the past six years.

However, he adds that if everyone paid their licence, there wouldn't be a need for advertising revenue.

Its advertising revenue has just plummeted. Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband

Some of the proposed suggestions to increase the revenue include the dominant paid TV provider – in this case DStv – collecting revenue on the broadcaster's behalf, he says.

MultiChoice along with Outa (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) has proposed a 'household media levy'.

This would mean that users will be required to pay an annual fee that goes straight to the SABC to fund public service broadcasting in the form of tax.

Vermeulen says that the mechanics to obtain the funds remain a challenge in terms of legislation.

The SABC has been failing in its public service mandate. Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband

We're sitting with an egg and chicken situation. The SABC needs to win back the trust of the public which has been eroded throughout the state capture era. Jan Vermeulen, Editor – MyBroadband

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.