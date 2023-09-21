Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?
John Perlman interviews Sue Destombes, Executive Director of Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa).
Ladies, do you think you have what it takes to be the next female voice of football? Well, this is for you.
Cosafa is on a quest to discover the next generation of female commentators who will be given the opportunity to showcase and strengthen their talents through a workshop hosted by the who's who of African commentators in Johannesburg.
Criteria includes:
- A great voice
- Knowledge of the sport
- Passion
Interested? Send a two-minute video or audio clip of yourself commentating a game along with your CV to media@cosafa.com by Friday 29 September 2023.
Our mandate as Cosafa is to help develop the game of football in the Southern African region, both on and off the field.Sue Destombes, Executive Director – Council of Southern Africa Football Associations
We just feel it's important to have female voices that are heard.Sue Destombes, Executive Director – Council of Southern Africa Football Associations
