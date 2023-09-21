Injury or fatigue? Lionel Messi benched during first-half against Toronto FC
Lionel Messi's performance since joining Inter Miami earlier this year has been nothing short of unstoppable.
He was on a scoring streak until Inter Miami's recent game against Toronto FC.
Messi was benched after the first half of the game due to "fatigue", according to the team's head coach, Gerardo Martino.
Martino says Messi's benching is not due to a muscle injury, though it seemed like it to viewers.
The blow came just minutes after fellow star Jordi Alba was hauled off with an injury.
These injuries and fatigue reports have many asking: is coach Martino too hard on his star players?
There are many more questions around the intense workload coach Martino has thrust upon key players such as Messi, Alba and Sergio Busquets early in his tenure with the club.
Messi was substituted with Robert Taylor who helped take Inter Miami to a massive 4-0 victory over Toronto FC - placing the team closer to a MLS playoff spot.
After this victory, Inter Milan were bumped up to 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, five points back of a playoff spot with six matches to go.
Here's to hoping Messi's magic continues off the bench.
This article first appeared on KFM : Injury or fatigue? Lionel Messi benched during first-half against Toronto FC
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91152340_piraeus-greece-october-31-2017-player-of-barcelona-lionel-messi-during-the-uefa-champions-league-gam.html?vti=m0qxa336lv7p32lslw-1-1
