Discrimination: Will changes to RAF Bill unfairly hit medical aid members?
Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO and Lisa Mangcu Deputy Minister of Transport join Bongani Bingwa to discuss the controversial amendments to the Road Accident Fund Bill.
Medial aid members could see their premiums increase thanks to controversial provisions included in the Road Accident Fund Bill.
As it currently stands, following a road accident in which a member needed medical treatment, medical aid schemes submit claims to the RAF.
The bill would scrap that, effectively meaning medical aid schemes would no longer be reimbursed by the fund.
Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health says, the result would be that the monies would need to be recovered by way of higher contributions of medical aid members:
These recoveries (in the case of Discovery Health) represent just under 2% of total claims...Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
It's not as if the medical schemes would stop paying these claims in the absence of these recoveries.Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
Dr Noach says, while it the percentage of claims it represents is small, and while the 'hit' taken by members wouldn't be significant, it comes down to an issue of fairness:
Everyone's paying the fuel levy, the RAF Acts is very clear that all road users are eligible for these recoveries.Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
The matter is currently before the Constitutional Court and until a judgment is handed down in that regard, the RAF is not settling claims medical aid schemes submitted on behalf of their members.
This is a long standing issue. The High Court and the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Discovery Health, the RAF appealed and there is now an appeal pending at the Constitutional Court.Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu says the bill is in its draft stages and it is therefore up to concerned citizens to comment on the Bill.
Draft means people who've got an opinion must comment, must object.Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
But are the amendments discriminatory, yes or no, ask 702 host Bongani Bingwa?
There is no 'yes or no'. It must be decided by the court.Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive Officer - Discovery Health
