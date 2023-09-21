Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault
As the Queen of Easter Eggs, it only made sense for Taylor Swift to send fans on a hunt in anticipation of her newest Taylor’s Version album.
The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album was announced last month while Swift was performing in Los Angeles, adding that Taylor’s Version would include previously unreleased songs.
The puzzles began on Tuesday (19 September) with a series of scrambled letters of Swift’s upcoming album name.
More puzzles were revealed as participants entered their answers into the search bar.
Soon after news of the puzzles broke, Google’s search function broke.
Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf' Google (@Google) September 19, 2023
By Wednesday, all 33 million puzzles were solved.
The vault track titles are Now that We Don’t Talk, Suburban Legends, Say Don’t Go and Is It Over Now.
“Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all),” Swift said on social media.
1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on 27 October.
It’s a new soundtrack Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all… pic.twitter.com/s3QrxGpXhP' Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Taylor Swift fans solve 33m puzzles to reveal '1989 (Taylor’s Version)' vault
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Taylor_Swift_Reputation_Tour1.jpg
More from Entertainment
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music!Read More
[UPDATE] SA Navy Festival at V&A Waterfront has been cancelled
The SA Navy's Heritage Day festivities set for the weekend have been cancelled after the deaths of three mariners on Wednesday.Read More
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?
Spend #AnHourWith award-winning filmmaker, Stefan Enslin this Sunday!
On Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to Enslin, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
When last have you heard this one?Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More