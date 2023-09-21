Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales
Are entrepreneurs allowed to copy the Springbok logo without the approval of the trademark owner which is SA Rugby? Lester Kiewit speaks to attorney Ron Wheeldon to find out.
A few days ago SA Rugby asked Springbok supporters to respect sponsors by not buying counterfeit rugby merchandise from unsolicited product sellers.
RELATED: CAN'T FIND A SPRINGBOKS JERSEY? NIKE SHUNS SMALL STORES, DRIVING UP PRICES
Kiewit says that it seems like anything you can put green and gold on is being made into some variation with a Bokkie on it to pay homage to the Springboks.
From aprons to key rings, people are getting creative by putting what looks like a Springbok logo on objects with phrases like "Bok Bef*k".
Wheeldon says, doing this on a personal level to express your Springbok love is okay but legal trademark issues come in when you sell these products to make a profit from them.
Wheeldon confirms that the Springbok logo is trademarked, so it can't just be used and sold.
If an item is identical or deceptively similar to the logo which SA Rugby owns, it would be an infringement on trademark rights. If you think even for a minute that it's the original thing or confused about its originality, then it's an infringement and I would encourage people not to support this kind of thing.Ron Wheeldon, Attorney
Based on that, Wheeldon says, if you've bought a Springbok replica jersey - it would be an infringement.
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS WON’T DON GREEN AND GOLD AGAINST IRELAND, INSTEAD A 'NEW' THIRD KIT
Wheeldon also says that buying counterfeit products are a "major problem."
Counterfeiting is a major problem and a great funder of organised crime. You're not funding the team but funding organised crime.Ron Wheeldon, Attorney
While Springbok jerseys are expensive, entrepreneurs might've thought creating similar products is a way to supply those in need of these products for a cheaper price - but it could be to their business's detriment.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=south+african+rugby+team+&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Sport
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'
The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.Read More
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari
He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025.Read More
"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.Read More
SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'
Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.Read More
France's 96-0 win against Namibia leaves Dupont with a fractured jaw
France scored 14 tries to record a 96-0 victory over Namibia and top Pool A at Stade de Marseille on Thursday, 21 September.Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson
Stormers Coach John Dobson weighs in on the Springboks' strategy for Saturday's crunch Pool B World Cup game against Ireland.Read More
Injury or fatigue? Lionel Messi benched during first-half against Toronto FC
Messi was benched after the first-half of the game due to "fatigue".Read More
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok)
Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available
It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More
Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
National Health Insurance: ‘Medical schemes are definitely going to die’
The private healthcare sector is expected to suffer the most when the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is signed into law.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this LONG weekend
Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your long weekend?Read More
[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
Watch the sweetest video on the internet right now!Read More