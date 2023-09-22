Top 5 executive hiring trends in SA right now





By Vanessa Rogers and Katherine Graham, on behalf of BossJansen Executive Search and Executive Placements.

About one in two high-income earners and university graduates are considering leaving South Africa due to a perception of the country’s poor future prospects, according to a recent survey. For local executive search firms, this scarcity of talent is making it harder to find the right leaders to fill top positions, but there are other more encouraging hiring trends that are emerging that are making it easier to fill jobs in South Africa.

1. Data-driven decision-making

ChatGPT has become a buzzword in 2023, with artificial intelligence (AI) transforming and streamlining the way many industries operate. Increasingly, recruitment has started to use data analytics and AI to make more informed decisions about executive hires. This ranges from predictive analytics to identify potential leaders within an organisation, to the use of advanced assessment tools and psychological profiling to evaluate leadership potential.

Although AI has been a boon, the human touch remains important – especially when hiring C-suite professionals. Executive search firms have a clear understanding of the nuanced requirements of the candidate, have extensive market knowledge, and can take advantage of their networks to reach out to potential talent. It’s also important to align potential candidates with the company’s culture and values in order to secure the right fit for top-tier jobs in South Africa.

2. Demand for leaders with diverse skill sets

Today’s senior leaders are required to have a broad range of skills, from accounting and IT knowledge, to soft skills such as empathy, agility, and good communication abilities. Especially post-COVID, recruiters are recognising the importance of being able to lead in times of uncertainty and change. To attract the right talent, companies now need to be prepared to offer the right packages to candidates – ranging from competitive salaries, benefits, and growth opportunities to hybrid work models.

3. Greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion

Increasingly, organisations are focused on achieving diversity and inclusion in their leadership teams, with a heightened interest in hiring executives from diverse backgrounds, across factors such as gender, ethnicity, and age. Diversity and inclusion among board members and employee teams are critical in driving innovation and problem-solving within organisations. Female CEOs, in particular, are in high demand in South Africa where the gender pay gap still exists. For this reason, many female senior executives are taking up job offers from international companies, some of which don’t even require them to relocate as they can work remotely.

4. Rise of the side hustle and gig economy

Given the escalating cost of living, many professionals are having to generate a second income. This has given rise to the side hustle, where employees create their own business on the side in addition to their 9-to-5 job. While most companies would discourage this trend because of how it may hurt their productivity, other more progressive employers are fostering this entrepreneurial spirit by allowing employees more freedom to pursue their own business interests once their work commitments have been met.

The other hiring trend that’s emerging is that instead of hiring someone full-time, companies are increasingly looking for independent consultants to join their teams on a project basis. The gig economy means companies don’t have to risk hiring the wrong person for a permanent job. Instead, they can hire a skilled professional who does what is required for a short time period – and then moves on.

5. Organisations that inspire

Younger generations aren’t interested in investing themselves heart and soul in organisations whose values don’t resonate with them. That’s why it’s important that companies consider their values, and what difference they’re making in the world, beyond mere profit. In addition, their workplace culture should foster a sense of well-being among their employees, especially as the line between work and leisure frequently blurs. Creating a culture of appreciation will naturally lead to quality output among employees, and will differentiate those companies from their competitors.