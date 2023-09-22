Top 5 executive hiring trends in SA right now

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just s... 23 September 2023 6:32 PM
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the coun... 23 September 2023 3:17 PM
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants' During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Kolisw... 23 September 2023 1:32 PM
View all Local
'Government is running out of money for social services but not corruption' Mbhazima Shilowa, Former General Secretary as Cosatu says that government needs to be held accountable. 22 September 2023 4:54 PM
Govt claims organisations using Sept grants dilemma to score political points Over 500,000 beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency did not receive their September social grants due to a syst... 22 September 2023 7:13 AM
Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented? The ANC said the DA’s bill is undesirable because work is already underway to ensure merit-based appointments in the public sector 21 September 2023 2:15 PM
View all Politics
SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023 ABALOBI helps improve the lives of fishing communities while changing the way they fish to a more sustainable approach. 21 September 2023 9:21 PM
Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend Posting its full-year results, Remgro emphasized that factors handicapping the economy must be addressed with urgency. 21 September 2023 8:29 PM
Discovery resumes dividend payout: 'Our performance strong in a tough year' Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Adrian Gore after Discovery posts its full-year results. 21 September 2023 7:43 PM
View all Business
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous... 23 September 2023 5:13 PM
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!' Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'. 23 September 2023 2:15 PM
Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted? Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them. 23 September 2023 1:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission' The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm. 22 September 2023 2:12 PM
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025. 22 September 2023 12:21 PM
"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow. 22 September 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still) Lekker jy! 22 September 2023 2:55 PM
Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli! The opera singer celebrates a birthday today and so we celebrate some of his best music! 22 September 2023 10:39 AM
[UPDATE] SA Navy Festival at V&A Waterfront has been cancelled The SA Navy's Heritage Day festivities set for the weekend have been cancelled after the deaths of three mariners on Wednesday. 22 September 2023 7:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes' Ukraine special forces are believed to be behind strikes on Wagner mercenaries in Sudan. 22 September 2023 2:06 PM
With Russia's Veto power, should we lower our expectations of the UN? Stripping Russia’s veto power on the Security Council is all but impossible. Perhaps we should expect less from the UN instead 22 September 2023 12:29 PM
Police take back Venezuelan prison turned into LITERAL gangster paradise Venezuelan authorities seized a prison taken over by a gang and found rocket launchers and a zoo inside. 22 September 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
Kenya’s new ambitious urban school meal plan could offer lessons for scaling up The meals provide nutrients necessary for brain development, reducing anaemia and stunting, and increasing immunity. 19 September 2023 11:09 AM
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Government should not take a knife to the corruption gunfight The National Prosecuting Authority has suspended next year’s intake for its internship initiative, due to budget constraints. 21 September 2023 6:33 AM
Book review: Middle managers are crucial to future of work, don't ditch them Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Power to the Middle", written by a trio of 'thought leaders' at global managemen... 20 September 2023 8:40 PM
Road accident? NEVER let ANY stranger make the phone call to tow your car Don't believe the 'your insurer has authorised us to tow your car' line at the scene of an accident. Wendy Knowler follows up on t... 20 September 2023 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Top 5 executive hiring trends in SA right now

* 22 September 2023 10:18 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
job hunting
hiring
Job recruitment

There are some encouraging hiring trends on the rise, here's what to look out for.

By Vanessa Rogers and Katherine Graham, on behalf of BossJansen Executive Search and Executive Placements.

About one in two high-income earners and university graduates are considering leaving South Africa due to a perception of the country’s poor future prospects, according to a recent survey. For local executive search firms, this scarcity of talent is making it harder to find the right leaders to fill top positions, but there are other more encouraging hiring trends that are emerging that are making it easier to fill jobs in South Africa.

1. Data-driven decision-making

ChatGPT has become a buzzword in 2023, with artificial intelligence (AI) transforming and streamlining the way many industries operate. Increasingly, recruitment has started to use data analytics and AI to make more informed decisions about executive hires. This ranges from predictive analytics to identify potential leaders within an organisation, to the use of advanced assessment tools and psychological profiling to evaluate leadership potential.

Although AI has been a boon, the human touch remains important – especially when hiring C-suite professionals. Executive search firms have a clear understanding of the nuanced requirements of the candidate, have extensive market knowledge, and can take advantage of their networks to reach out to potential talent. It’s also important to align potential candidates with the company’s culture and values in order to secure the right fit for top-tier jobs in South Africa.

2. Demand for leaders with diverse skill sets

pexels-cottonbro-studio-5989941jpg

Today’s senior leaders are required to have a broad range of skills, from accounting and IT knowledge, to soft skills such as empathy, agility, and good communication abilities. Especially post-COVID, recruiters are recognising the importance of being able to lead in times of uncertainty and change. To attract the right talent, companies now need to be prepared to offer the right packages to candidates – ranging from competitive salaries, benefits, and growth opportunities to hybrid work models.

3. Greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion

pexels-tima-miroshnichenko-5439381jpg

Increasingly, organisations are focused on achieving diversity and inclusion in their leadership teams, with a heightened interest in hiring executives from diverse backgrounds, across factors such as gender, ethnicity, and age. Diversity and inclusion among board members and employee teams are critical in driving innovation and problem-solving within organisations. Female CEOs, in particular, are in high demand in South Africa where the gender pay gap still exists. For this reason, many female senior executives are taking up job offers from international companies, some of which don’t even require them to relocate as they can work remotely.

4. Rise of the side hustle and gig economy

Given the escalating cost of living, many professionals are having to generate a second income. This has given rise to the side hustle, where employees create their own business on the side in addition to their 9-to-5 job. While most companies would discourage this trend because of how it may hurt their productivity, other more progressive employers are fostering this entrepreneurial spirit by allowing employees more freedom to pursue their own business interests once their work commitments have been met.

The other hiring trend that’s emerging is that instead of hiring someone full-time, companies are increasingly looking for independent consultants to join their teams on a project basis. The gig economy means companies don’t have to risk hiring the wrong person for a permanent job. Instead, they can hire a skilled professional who does what is required for a short time period – and then moves on.

5. Organisations that inspire

pexels-edmond-dantes-4344860jpg

Younger generations aren’t interested in investing themselves heart and soul in organisations whose values don’t resonate with them. That’s why it’s important that companies consider their values, and what difference they’re making in the world, beyond mere profit. In addition, their workplace culture should foster a sense of well-being among their employees, especially as the line between work and leisure frequently blurs. Creating a culture of appreciation will naturally lead to quality output among employees, and will differentiate those companies from their competitors.




* 22 September 2023 10:18 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
job hunting
hiring
Job recruitment

Trending

Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'

Local

Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this LONG weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WATCH: Rooms of Hillbrow apartment building on fire

23 September 2023 8:49 PM

Labour Court upholds Tshwane decision to withhold striking employee salaries

23 September 2023 5:33 PM

Missing FS magistrate's body found in Lesotho, husband awaits extradition

23 September 2023 4:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA