Many South Africans are more afraid of retirement than DYING
Africa Melane speaks with Annaline van der Poel, COO at Debt Rescue
Our money does not go as far as we would like it to, and many people who are working struggle to put away savings.
This means that the prospect of retiring, likely at 65, is a terrifying thought for many South Africans aged between 25 and 65.
The survey, which was conducted among more than 1900 South Africans in that age range, also found that nearly 60% were completely unprepared for retirement and only 4% felt they were fully prepared.
It is a very shocking number but not actually surprising.Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
Van der Poel says that when people are struggling to meet their basic needs, retirement savings will be very low on the priority list.
Consumers are under immense financial pressure to literally make ends meet.Annaline van der Poel, COO - Debt Rescue
However, she says that it is never too late to start saving and people should start as soon as they can.
She adds that one important thing you can do to try and prepare for retirement is get rid of your debt.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Many South Africans are more afraid of retirement than DYING
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piksel/piksel2006/piksel200600219/150677775-depressed-senior-man-in-isolation-at-home-for-virus-outbreak.jpg
