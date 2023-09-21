Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Alison Tilley, Coordinator, Judges Matters about why it's so hard to remove judges from office.
RELATED:Judge Motata faces impeachment for 2007 drunk driving incident
It's more than 16 years since (now retired) Judge Nkola Motata crashed into a private residence in Hurlingham, Johannesburg while driving under the influence.
On the scene Motata, began hurling racists insults at the property owner, Richard Baird. Those remarks were recorded.
Motata was later found guilty of drunk driven and was fined R20 000.
Initially he was found guilty of misconduct by the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), however the SCA then found him guilty of gross misconduct and recommended he be impeached.
Throughout the hearings Motata never lost his job, but was instead placed on special leave and allowed to retain his judicial benefits.
This week, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services adopted a procedure for impeaching judges which will impact not only Motata, but another of his judicial comrades, suspended Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.
Hlophe, was also found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Conduct Tribunal.
Alison Tilley is coordinator of the Judges Matter campaign - a project of the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town.
She says, it is much more difficult to remove a judge from their position that it is to dismiss a layperson for misconduct.
The reason for that is that we need to protect the independence of judges and they need to know they can act without fear or favour without worrying about losing their positions.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Tilley explains how the impeachment process works:
The Justice Committee has to make sure that all the steps were followed [by the Judicial Services Commission], the Committee will then ask for written representations and any extenuating circumstances they should consider.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Then they'll deliberate and send a report to Parliament which will then consider that report and vote.Alison Tilley, Coordinator - Judges Matters
Tilley says, if the impeachment process finds against the judges, they stand to lose all of their judicial benefits which include a salary for life.
Click the podcast link about to listen to the full conversation from 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa'
RELATED:Richard Baird recounts the night Judge Motata smashed into his wall
Weekdays 6 am - 9 am 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Stay updated on developing stories and hear from the newsmakers making headlines as well as ordinary listeners affected by the stories.
This article first appeared on 702 : Wheels of justice turn for their own: MPs consider impeachment of two top judges
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
More from Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More