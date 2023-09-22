[UPDATE] SA Navy Festival at V&A Waterfront has been cancelled
On Wednesday afternoon, three mariners died off the coast of Kommetjie, while four others were safely rescued during a vertical transfer evolution drill.
Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and Warrant Officer Mmokwapa Mojela lost their lives after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine.
The submarine was due to partake in the SA Navy festival at the Waterfront this weekend.
The event is now cancelled.
Source : Facebook: V & A Waterfront
