San Francisco sees record high drug overdose deaths in August
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 05:20)
According to the New York Post, in the month of August 84 people died from drug overdoses in San Francisco.
66 of these deaths were related to the use of Fentanyl.
RELATED: People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
More than 560 people have died from drug overdoses in San Francisco in this year so far, with another 300 deaths expected.
Obviously they can make projections based on the types of hospitalisations and usage they are seeing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
It is an open-air drug market.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
One of the things that is making the drug problem in the States so much worse is the use of the drug Xylazine or ‘tranq’.
RELATED: [WATCH] Footage shows terrifying impact of drug tranq: 'They look like zombies'
It causes these deep flesh wounds that sometimes go right down to the bone.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This is used to amplify the effects of other drugs such as fentanyl and heroine, and it causes the users to almost look like zombies.
