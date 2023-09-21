End of the road for the Adamsvale family? Not without a fight, they say
Lester Kiewit speaks to Megan-Leigh Adams about her family’s fight to preserve a piece of their heritage.
In 1948 Moos Adams bought a piece of land between Paarl and Franschhoek, but he could not have known then that 75 years later, his granddaughter would be fighting local government in a bid to preserve that same piece of land.
Megan-Leigh Adams, says the Western Cape Provincial Government is planning to force her family from the land, a portion of which was was lost to the apartheid government to build Simondium Prison.
Last month the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure issued an expropriation notice to the family in order that it can upgrade a nearby road along the R45.
In a statement, the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure says the route is 'critical' to the area, that due process and consultation was followed that all the appeals against the project were dismissed by the Minister of environmental affairs and development planning.
They decided in 2010/2011 to start building this road and it's our opinion that the exercise was started to accommodate Val de Vie and Pearl Valley and the likes.Megan-Leigh Adams
A Paarl Post article in 2017, also said the R45 development is elitist and my family do not fit into the explanation of elitist.Megan-Leigh Adams
There are other options that the Western Cape provincial government could have taken.Megan-Leigh Adams
The expropriating legislation determines that the expropriating authority compensate the land owner at market value also compensate for any financial losses suffered as a direct result of the expropriation.
Adams says, they have not yet received a formal offer of compensation from the department.
She adds that the dismissal of the family's appeal was several pages of 'legalese'.
I would have to get a law degree to be able to understand what they are saying.Megan-Leigh Adams
They are making out that the Adams family is against development and that is not the case.Megan-Leigh Adams
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Good Morning Cape Town
