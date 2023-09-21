Camps Bay High School goes loadshedding free for uninterrupted quality education
Lester Kiewit speaks to Louis Mostert, the Principal of Camps Bay High School to celebrate a momentous milestone as the school breaks free from the shackles of loadshedding and emerges as a beacon of energy self-sufficiency through solar power. Listen to how they did it below.
Camps Bay High School is one of very few schools in Cape Town who can now power every need on their campus through solar power for most of the day. Maytham notes that "this is not something schools without Camps Bay High's funds can do."
Mostert says, there are times in the day where things need power from Eskom or the City, especially on days when there's little sunlight to power the solar panels to full capacity - but for the most part, the school is self-reliant when it comes to electricity.
Mostert says, this initiative started in 2019 and was implemented over various phases with the main aim of decreasing the school's electricity cost.
So, how much did going solar cost the school?
Mostert says, that it costs short of R1.8 million which was taken from the school's contingency fund.
Mostert says, that this can be paid off within two years.
After this is fully paid up, the school will have a net saving of R49k per month, making the move to solar power "a sensible exercise."
Mostert hopes that the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) might consider to put solar plans in place for schools not as well-resourced as Camps Bay High since loadshedding "radically" impacts access to quality education.
Nothing affected education more on the campus than not having power.Louis Mostert, Principal - Camps Bay High School
