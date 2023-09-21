Cape Town CBD sees positive growth in 2022 - CCID
Clarence Ford speaks with Rob Kane, CCID chairperson and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund
The SCCR (A year in review) is published annually to reflect the economic climate in the city during the year.
The 2022 report showed some positive recovery for last year according to Kane.
RELATED: 'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices
We seem to have recovered pretty well from Covid.Rob Kane, CCID chairperson/CEO - Boxwood Property Fund
He says, there have been some significant upgrades in the city with 22 new developments.
He adds that there has been surprising growth within the residential sector.
RELATED: Cape Town does it again! We're Africa's best city brand
People are really wanting to live in the city.Rob Kane, CCID chairperson/CEO - Boxwood Property Fund
Kane says that a lot of hard work has come from both business and private space to create this positive development.
He adds that there is work being done by CCID and the City to keep improving the CBD.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149538815_tall-buildings-and-architecture-in-the-cape-town-city-center-south-africa-.html?vti=lpd32ygj1luybon2nw-1-3
More from Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More