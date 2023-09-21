'Criminality' of Swellendam protests is 'unacceptable' says minister





Clarence Ford speaks to Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning about the lastest unrest in Swellendam.

A community centre used as temporary municipal offices and a vehicle from the fire department was torched earlier in Swellendam, Western Cape on 20 September 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

The situation in Swellendam is said to remain volatile today (Thursday) as clashes between the police and protesters continue.

Police have resorted to using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse angry crowds.

It's after community members of the Railton informal settlement in the area clashed with the police on Wednesday during a violent protest.

A Thusong Service Centre and a fire department vehicle were torched.

Residents are demanding indigent benefits, such as free electricity units and rebates for pensioners.

It's completely unacceptable to intimidate citizens and destroy public infrastructure. Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

In Swellendam, there is a criminality that thinks they are above the law and they can destroy infrastructure. Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

This kind of infrastructure won't easily be rebuilt because of fiscal constraints. Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

One of the key grievances of the protestors has to do with the town's indignant policy and the decision that sees those who qualify for certain benefits needing to apply for them every year.

The Auditor General wants the municipality to account for free basic services, which doesn't actually exists, it's subsidized basic services so the municipality must be able to count how many people do get subsidies. Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

To say that it's because people must register, that's unacceptable. Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Earlier today, African National Congress (ANC) Swellendam councillor Julian Matthysen, told Eyewitness News that what was happening in the town was 'heart-breaking', while the Executive Mayor of Swellendam said the area was "once again under attack by a campaign of terror".

