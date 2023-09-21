'Criminality' of Swellendam protests is 'unacceptable' says minister
Clarence Ford speaks to Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning about the lastest unrest in Swellendam.
The situation in Swellendam is said to remain volatile today (Thursday) as clashes between the police and protesters continue.
Police have resorted to using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse angry crowds.
It's after community members of the Railton informal settlement in the area clashed with the police on Wednesday during a violent protest.
A Thusong Service Centre and a fire department vehicle were torched.
Residents are demanding indigent benefits, such as free electricity units and rebates for pensioners.
It's completely unacceptable to intimidate citizens and destroy public infrastructure.Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
In Swellendam, there is a criminality that thinks they are above the law and they can destroy infrastructure.Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
This kind of infrastructure won't easily be rebuilt because of fiscal constraints.Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
One of the key grievances of the protestors has to do with the town's indignant policy and the decision that sees those who qualify for certain benefits needing to apply for them every year.
The Auditor General wants the municipality to account for free basic services, which doesn't actually exists, it's subsidized basic services so the municipality must be able to count how many people do get subsidies.Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
To say that it's because people must register, that's unacceptable.Anton Bredell WC Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning
Earlier today, African National Congress (ANC) Swellendam councillor Julian Matthysen, told Eyewitness News that what was happening in the town was 'heart-breaking', while the Executive Mayor of Swellendam said the area was "once again under attack by a campaign of terror".
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview from Views and News with Clarence Ford
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More