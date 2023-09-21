[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
Springbok Manie Libbok is reminded why he has committed his life to rugby.
In a recent video shared by Bok Rugby, the fly-half got a little teary-eyed watching a viral video of a young fan.
The fan, who identifies himself as a young Libbok, is proudly dressed in his full bok outfit with a mini rugby ball.
The young man goes on to sing the national anthem, making the 26-year-old emotional.
“This is why I play, to inspire you kids like that to obviously play one day for the Boks. It’s an amazing feeling,” he says.
Fans in the comments shared how it was nice to see this side of the fly-half as they weren’t expecting such an emotional response.
@sarugbyoke: “I’m not crying, it’s just raining… on my face 😭”
@jeandrek: “The reach you have and the inspiration you’re giving Manie… Never forget that.”
@leeanningram12: “So awesome! Manie is going to remember you for years to come!”
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
Source : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxaO1Mysm_C/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
