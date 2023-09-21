Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?
Clement hosts the DA’s Dr Leon Schreiber, ANC’s Chrispin Phiri and Professor of Political Science, Dirk Kotze to debate whether cadre deployment is a universal concept and if the ANC’s policy has been misinterpreted.
The African National Congress (ANC) this week used its majority to reject the Democratic Alliance (DA) party’s bid to end cadre deployment in government.
The DA's bill had sought to outlaw politically-connected appointments being made in the public service sector.
The bill failed, despite being backed by most opposition parties in the National Assembly.
The DA's Dr Leon Schreiber, said the bill would replace cadre deployment with “merit-based appointments throughout the public sector.”
Our issue is not with political positions...that is not the issue, our issue is about the administration, the civil service, state owned enterprises.Dr Leon Schreiber, Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration
It is quite telling, that every opposition party voted for this bill.Dr Leon Schreiber, Democratic Alliance Shadow Minister for Public Service and Administration
Dirk Kotze is a Professor of Political Science at University of South Africa (UNISA).
He says, while not unique to South Africa, the issue here has become dominated by the priorities of those ANC members appointed to public office
Where cadre deployment went in the wrong direction is where the first priority is to the political affiliation and then the other qualities come later on, or in some cases are just absent.Dirk Kotze, Professor of Political Science - University of South Africa (UNISA)
In terms of public service, we must first look at whether the person is qualified for that position.Dirk Kotze, Professor of Political Science - University of South Africa (UNISA)
Where to from here for cadre deployment and the ANC? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full conversation
This article first appeared on 702 : Is cadre deployment inherently wrong or has it been misrepresented?
