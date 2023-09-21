Indigent benefit policy that triggered Swellendam protests is 'national policy'
Mandy Wiener speaks with Francois du Rand, Swellendam Mayor and Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter (Skip to 11:26)
The extreme protests essentially brough the small town in the Western Cape to a standstill on Wednesday.
Resident of Swellendam set fire to a community hall and a fire services truck over indigent benefits, which they would have to apply for annually.
People were trying to salvage what was left of the furniture inside.Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter
The Mayor of Swellendam condemned the protests as a ‘campaign of terror.’
RELATED: Community hall, vehicle torched during Swellendam service delivery protest
Nene says that when they arrived in Swellendam violence erupted and police were using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
It was just chaotic.Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter
Du Rand says that he believes there is a larger agenda behind this, and that the town is following the National framework for indigent policies.
This policy has been there from before my time… it is not unique to Swellendam.Francois du Rand, Swellendam Mayor
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
The country has been shocked by the devastating SAS Manthatisi submarine tragedy where three lives were lost.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More