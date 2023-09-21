Indigent benefit policy that triggered Swellendam protests is 'national policy'





Mandy Wiener speaks with Francois du Rand, Swellendam Mayor and Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter (Skip to 11:26)

The extreme protests essentially brough the small town in the Western Cape to a standstill on Wednesday.

Resident of Swellendam set fire to a community hall and a fire services truck over indigent benefits, which they would have to apply for annually.

People were trying to salvage what was left of the furniture inside. Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter

The Mayor of Swellendam condemned the protests as a ‘campaign of terror.’

Nene says that when they arrived in Swellendam violence erupted and police were using stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

It was just chaotic. Nthuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter

Du Rand says that he believes there is a larger agenda behind this, and that the town is following the National framework for indigent policies.

A community centre used as temporary municipal offices and a vehicle from the fire department was torched earlier in Swellendam, Western Cape on 20 September 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

This policy has been there from before my time… it is not unique to Swellendam. Francois du Rand, Swellendam Mayor

