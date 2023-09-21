SA non-profit named as finalist for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews social entrepreneur Dr Serge Raemaekers,co-founder and director of ABALOBI.
A South African non-profit organisation has been selected as one of 15 finalists in the prestigious 'The Earthshot Prize' for 2023.
The initiative was launched by Britain's Prince William in 2020 to search for, and scale, the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.
ABALOBI fits the bill as it partners with organisations across the world to develop sustainable solutions for small-scale fisheries.
Consideration for such a prestigious environmental prize affirms for the small-scale fishers leading our programme that their efforts to protect their lifeblood – the ocean – are seen, are supported and are anything but small.ABALOBI
The non-profit is among 15 leaders and innovators from across the world chosen for the efforts in their field to repair the earth.
ABALOBI is cited for helping small fishing communities use easy-to-scale technology to record their catch data and to ensure a fair and improved livelihood from sustainable fishing.
Bruce Whitfield gets some more background from Dr Serge Raemaekers, co-founder and director of ABALOBI.
We kicked off ABALOBI in earnest in 2018, but we've working for years at the University (of Cape Town) really fine-tuning this model and building trust and relationships with the fishing communities along the South African coastline.Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI
Their website uses dashboards to monitor and reflect the impact of the programme, Dr Raemaekers says.
We work with various partners, with various universities... doing surveys around working with the data that comes to the ABALOBI system looking at the ecological changes or changes in fisher behaviour, looking at the economic changes because it is also about economic empowerment...Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI
...and also looking at the social changes - what is going on in the food security status of the households that are part of the programme.Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI
It is key to partner with the fishing communities and look at fisheries differently, Raemaekers says.
This includes ways of shifting the power dynamics in the market and ways of collecting data that gives a better sense of what is actually happening on the ground.
In my head I'd like to think that is why we got the attention of the Earthshot Prize - In the ABALOBI programme we've been able to work with fishers on shifting behaviour... More than 90% of their catch now comes from ecologically resilient resources.Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI
At the same time the food security of the participating households as well as the broader coastal community has drastically improved as well, and fishers are earning a fair return for their catch.Dr Serge Raemaekers, Founder and Director - ABALOBI
This year's Earthshot Prize award ceremony takes place in Singapore on 7 November.
Click here to find out more about the work being done by ABALOBI.
Listen to the complete conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/wihtgod/wihtgod1202/wihtgod120200024/12540585-hands-take-fish-out-of-a-net.jpg
