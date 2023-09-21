Rupert's Remgro laments worst conditions in decades, but declares huge dividend





Bruce Whitfield interviews Neville Williams, Chief Financial Officer at Remgro.

Remgro reports it was able to maintain positive earnings momentum in the past financial year despite a challenging operating environment.

The investment holding company posted its results for the year to end-June 2023 on Thursday.

Headline earnings increased by 8.7% from R6 494 million to R7 056 million during the period.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 8.9% from 1 151 cents to 1 254 cents.

Remgro declared a final gross dividend of 160 cents per share out of income reserves (compared to 100 cents for 2022).

The Stellenbosch-based company is chaired by Johann Rupert.

Among the domestic factors contributing to a challenging environment Remgro cited loadshedding, electricity price hikes, the erosion of foreign investment confidence as well as high levels of crime and corruption.

The Group said the compounded effect of local and global elements created "probably one of the most difficult business environments to operate in" since its inception.

The current economic environment is troubling; the disruption in business operations directly impacts consumers and runs the risk of increased social instability, due to the undoing of livelihoods and rise in poverty levels. Remgro

With low levels of expected economic growth – combined with the breakdown of state infrastructure relating to energy, transport and logistics, and the slow pace of economic reforms to date – the urgency to address these issues cannot be overstated. Remgro

Bruce Whitfield asks Remgro CFO Neville Williams whether, historically speaking, it really is accurate for the company to describe current business conditions as some of the worst since its inception.

With 30 years of experience with the Group, he can attest to the statement Williams responds.

It is actually one of the most difficult business environments, even if you look at three years ago with the onset of COVID and our businesses that actually survived that and have just recovered from that pandemic... and now we're facing all these headwinds in South Africa as well as globally. Neville Williams, CFO - Remgro

It seems like the perfect storm for some of our underlying investor companies. Neville Williams, CFO - Remgro

What can be done to inject a bit of optimism back into our economy? Whitfield asks.

Williams talks about the resilience of local companies, and cites the collaboration between big business and government as a positive step.

I think lots of positives are already coming out of this, so what we as Remgro and the business community say is that we're not gong to sit on the sidelines or lie down... Neville Williams, CFO - Remgro

These are big challenges but they can be solved, and we do that on a micro level in our underlying investor companies - the excellent management teams that we have, for example they're not just waiting for loadshedding, they've implemented mitigating arrangements... Neville Williams, CFO - Remgro

