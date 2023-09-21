Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'





Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman after the Reserve Bank announced the repo rate would remain unchanged.

Many cash-strapped consumers breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday when the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) announced the interest rate would remain unchanged, for the second time in a row.

Screengrab of Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the MPC statement, 24 Sept 2023 - SA Reserve Bank on YouTube

Delivering the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the repo rate will remain at 8.25%.

This means the prime lending rate stays at 11.75%.

Again, MPC members were divided about the decision - three voted in favour of another pause in rate hikes and two wanted a 25-basis point increase.

Kganyago did warn that inflation remains sticky and the Committee "stands ready to act should risks begin to materialise".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman and asks about the risk central banks around the world are taking by keeping rates steady.

If you think back to when the Sarb made their decision in July... after that everyone thought it would be unanimous unchanged thereafter, but the oil price has really spooked everyone - that's global, and locally what's also spooking is the upcoming Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on the 1st of November. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

The Governor spoke a lot about that today - it does add a greater country risk premium to South Africa and as a result of that, one should expect a weaker currency. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Schoeman believes these were the dominant factors with Kganyago's announcement, but added to that is also general concern about food inflation as a result of threats like the impending La Niña she says.

In summary there are a huge number of risks involved, the economist concurs.

Are central bankers betting that what they have done so far in terms of raising interest rates, may possibly be enough, specifically in South Africa?

Their hawkishness is a warning... We are a small open economy and there are things that are well beyond our control. Most of those are supply-side shocks, which is always seen as something tremendously unfair by a lot of consumers and businesses... Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

...but supply-side shocks that persist will cause second-round effects and that is the dangerous territory of inflation because then it runs away from you. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

The next statement of the Monetary Policy Committee will be released on 23 November.

