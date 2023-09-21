



Relebogile Mabotja interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist and Ajay Jekison, Technical Head at Power4Less.

Inverters have become South Africa’s number one must-have item, but many consumers who’ve invested in them, being unfamiliar with the technology, are overloading them.

Do you know how many kilowatts your kettle or airfryer uses? Or your TV? Well, this consumer had to learn the hard way.

fahroni/123rf

RELATED: Inverters, solar panels and more... What to consider when going off grid

Mrs Pillay reached out to Knowler after her 5KW worth R54 000 inverter stopped working just two weeks after purchase.

According to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), if a product is used correctly, the customer is entitled to a six-month warranty, however, if it used incorrectly, the warranty is invalidated.

However, the Act states that the supplier needs to make the instructions are visible and easy enough for consumers to understand.

Pillay told Knowler that the instructions didn't state any limitations.

I think technical people sometimes find it hard to put things in lamens language. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

After reaching out to Makro, where the inverter was purchased from, Knowler was informed that the packaging "clearly" stated 5kW / 5000W, adding that the label stated "Do not use the inverter beyond its rated load."

Jekison says that consumers need to be educated on using power correctly and the implications of not doing so.

He says that if the inverter is indicating that it's being overloaded, switch it off immediately, unplug, restart and use it correctly.

A decent inverter worth its value will have a warning light or a warning sound to let you know that you've loaded it. Ajay Jekison, Technical Head – Power4Less

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Is my 6-month warranty still valid if I overload my inverter?