Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy

22 September 2023 6:44 AM
by Carlo Petersen
On Wednesday afternoon, three mariners died off the coast of Kommetjie, while four others were safely rescued during a vertical transfer evolution drill.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Navy said all safety measures were in place during a vertical transfer exercise that led to the deaths of three mariners off the coast of Kommetjie.

SA Navy admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde addressed the media at Simonstown Naval Base on Thursday.

This followed lieutenant commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela losing their lives after being swept off the SAS Manthatisi submarine on Wednesday afternoon.

Four others were safely rescued and are still recovering from injuries.

Nkomonde added that the SAS Manthatisi was on its way to the Table Bay Harbour.

He said the submarine was due to partake in the SA Navy festival at the V&A Waterfront this weekend. The event is now cancelled.

The navy admiral said all precautions were taken for the vertical transfer evolution drill.

"Safety is of utmost importance. All the safety measures were in place. All the members who were involved in the evolution were wearing life jackets and safety harnesses.”

Nkomonde said an inquiry into the incident would happen once the four surviving officers recovered.


This article first appeared on EWN : Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy




