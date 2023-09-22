France's 96-0 win against Namibia leaves Dupont with a fractured jaw
Host nation France maintained their unbeaten start at Rugby World Cup 2023 with a 96-0 win against Namibia at Stade de Marseille on Thursday, 21 September.
RELATED: RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023 MATCH PREVIEW: FRANCE VS NAMIBIA
Les Bleus scored 14 tries in total, including a hat-trick for Damian Penaud, who moved third in France’s all-time try-scorers list with his 33rd test touchdown, trailing only Serge Blanco (38) and Vincent Clerc (34).
Centre Jonathan Danty and flanker Charles Ollivon scored two tries apiece, while Thomas Ramos kicked 12 conversions for a personal tally of 24 points.
Despite France's win, there was an injury sustained by captain and scrum-half, Antoine Dupont who was forced to leave the field early in the second half following a head clash with Namibia captain, Johan Deysel, who was shown a red card for the collision.
France's head coach, Fabien Galthié confirmed that "there's a suspicion of a crack or fracture in his jaw, he's gone for tests."
On Namibia's loss, the team's head coach, Allister Coetzee says that their aim is still to win at the World Cup.
It was a tough day at the office. I could see the first 20 minutes, they were flustered, they did things out of character, not sticking to the plan and it's just the pressure. We have to regroup. Our objective is still alive - to win a game at the World Cup.Allister Coetzee, Head Coach - Rugby
While Namibia's vice-captain, Louis van der Westhuizen attributes their loss to France's muscle and class.
It's obviously a disappointing result for us and the red card didn't work in our favour. We got outmuscled and outclassed by a quality French side.Allister Coetzee, Head Coach - Rugby
Next up, the Springboks take on Ireland on Saturday, 23 September at 9pm.
RELATED: SPRINGBOKS 7/1 BENCH SPLIT STRATEGY AGAINST IRELAND IS 'CRAZY' - JOHN DOBSON
This article first appeared on KFM : France's 96-0 win against Namibia leaves Dupont with a fractured jaw
More from Sport
SA vs Ireland: 'We're going to bulldoze them into submission'
The Springboks play Ireland on Saturday at 9pm.Read More
AmaZulu a ‘fresh start’ for midfielder Ben Motshwari
He signed to AmaZulu FC until June next year with an option to extend it into 2025.Read More
"SA's changing strategy because they're worried about Ireland." Irish rugby fan
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Meehan from Munster's Rugby Supporters Club about the Springboks vs Ireland game tomorrow.Read More
SA vs Ireland: 'Springboks going to try to defeat them with blunt force trauma'
Some pundits are calling this the 'final' before the final.Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Entrepreneurs, here's why you CAN'T jump on Springbok merch sales
Are entrepreneurs allowed to use the Springbok emblem without approval from the trademark owner? Attorney Ron Wheeldon weighs in.Read More
Springboks 7/1 bench split strategy against Ireland is 'CRAZY' - John Dobson
Stormers Coach John Dobson weighs in on the Springboks' strategy for Saturday's crunch Pool B World Cup game against Ireland.Read More
Injury or fatigue? Lionel Messi benched during first-half against Toronto FC
Messi was benched after the first-half of the game due to "fatigue".Read More
Can’t wait to see Sexton versus our Libbok! - author (The Fireside Springbok)
Every weeknight, Robert Marawa gets excited fans talking about the biggest wins and losses in sports.Read More