Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli was born 22 September 1958 and turns 65 years old today!
The tenor is famed for his unique blend of opera and pop music and was born visually impaired, with congenital glaucoma, and at the age of 12.
Bocelli became completely blind, following a brain hemorrhage resulting from a football accident but that didn't stop him from becoming an award-winning artist.
Here's some of Bocelli's best work to celebrate this legend's birthday.
Time to say goodbye
Perfect symphony with Ed Sheeran
Fall on me
Por Ti Volaré
Canto della terra
E più ti penso and Ariana Grande
So, what does 65 look like? For Bocelli, it's performing, travelling, living it up with the love of his life, authoring a book... and mounting horses.
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 65th birthday, Andrea Bocelli!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andrea_Bocelli_20190511_017-2.jpg
More from Entertainment
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More
5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)
[UPDATE] SA Navy Festival at V&A Waterfront has been cancelled
The SA Navy's Heritage Day festivities set for the weekend have been cancelled after the deaths of three mariners on Wednesday.Read More
Do you have what it takes to be Cosafa's next female voice of football?
Spend #AnHourWith award-winning filmmaker, Stefan Enslin this Sunday!
On Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to Enslin, to play his favourite music from the 80s and 90s.Read More
[WATCH] Young fan leaves Manie Libbok emotional: ‘this is why I play’
On this day in 1996, Fugees tops charts with 'Ready or Not'
When last have you heard this one?Read More
Will MutiChoice bosses accept SABC's bid to broadcast Cricket World Cup?
Negotiations have been going on for a while despite the SABC's affordability issue when it comes to sport broadcasting rights.Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly bypasses London traffic with diplomat’s car
With friends in high places, not even London traffic can stop Leonardo DiCaprio.Read More