How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold

Seven mariners were washed off their submarine during a training operation on Wednesday.

While four were rescued, three of the mariners - Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela - tragically lost their lives.

Hector was the first female submarine navigator in Africa.

The police are duty-bound to investigate this incident, and the defence force and navy will also look into what caused the deaths of their officers.

Greeff says that this tragedy highlights the dangerous conditions that SANDF members work under, and how they put their lives at risk on a daily basis.

He says that the investigation will determine if there is a person or people who should be held accountable or if there was a system failure.

That is to make the defence force a better and safer place to operate in. Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary - SA National Defence Union

The SAS Manthatisi at anchor at the SA Navy dockyard in Simon's Town, Cape Town on 21 September 2023. Three crew members of the submarine died during a training exercise off the coast of Kommetjie on 20 September 2023. Picture: Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News

Witnesses will be called by a board of inquiry who will testify on what happened, and the board will make findings and recommendations to the SANDF chief.

