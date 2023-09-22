How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold
Lester Kiewit speaks with Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary at the SA National Defence Union.
Seven mariners were washed off their submarine during a training operation on Wednesday.
While four were rescued, three of the mariners - Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector, master warrant officer William Mathipa, and warrant officer Mmokwapa Mojela - tragically lost their lives.
Hector was the first female submarine navigator in Africa.
RELATED: Kommetjie coast tragedy: All safety measures were taken during drill – SA Navy
The police are duty-bound to investigate this incident, and the defence force and navy will also look into what caused the deaths of their officers.
Greeff says that this tragedy highlights the dangerous conditions that SANDF members work under, and how they put their lives at risk on a daily basis.
RELATED: (UPDATE) SA Navy Festival at V&A Waterfront has been cancelled
He says that the investigation will determine if there is a person or people who should be held accountable or if there was a system failure.
That is to make the defence force a better and safer place to operate in.Pikkie Greeff, National Secretary - SA National Defence Union
Witnesses will be called by a board of inquiry who will testify on what happened, and the board will make findings and recommendations to the SANDF chief.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News
