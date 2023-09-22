Muizenberg's colourful beach huts upgrade costs R5.9 million
Lester Kiewit speaks to Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, about the progress made in refurbishing the iconic and colourful Muizenberg beach huts, which are expected to be completed by December 2023.
Ross explains that there's been many upgrade phases in making sure that Muizenberg beach remains iconic.
Phase one was completed in June 2022 with updates to Surfers Corner.
Now phase two commences which will see upgrades to the colourful beach huts that's become quintessential to a beach day in Cape Town for locals and tourists.
Ross says that it's costing R5.9 million to refurbish 26 beach huts which are funded by rate payers and will be completed by December this year.
These huts are one of the things that draws people to the City of Cape Town. It's iconic and part of our heritage. It's a lot of money but there's a lot of work going into it to ensure that the beach huts are reinstated to what it was before.Patricia Van der Ross, Councillor - City of Cape Town
Ross mentions that some of the work being done includes upgrades to the ground floor, timber barriers, side walls, staircases, seating benches, doors, steel-bolted connections and wood treatment.
Ross confirms that everybody will be able to share these beach huts (without hogging them) once the upgrades are complete.
Ross mentions that some hut doors will remain off "for security measures" because the City needs to "make sure it stays clean and free from vandalism."
Source : Pixabay.com.
