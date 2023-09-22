King Charles makes historic speech at the French Senate





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

King Charles appears to be paving his own way as the Britian’s new monarch.

He vowed that the UK would “always be one of France’s closest allies and best friends” in his historic Senate address in France.

This was the first time an English monarch addressed the Senate, made momentous with a standing ovation.

When your speech goes down so well you can’t sit down fora minute-and-a-half until the standing ovation ends. King Charles at the French Senate… pic.twitter.com/leUQf9Sd3U ' Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) September 21, 2023

The King and Queen are currently on a three-day state visit to France.

Gilchrist says, the French have taken a liking to the Monarch.

While King Charles is often cat-called with phrases like ‘not my King’ in the UK, many in France have been shouting ‘long live the King’.

Wow, I think he [King Charles] knows where he should be living. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

