Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship





A 54000-tonne container ship caught alight out at sea, and was directed into Cape Town waters.

The fire was blazing in the hull so the captain sealed off the compartment and brought the ship to the Cape Town Harbour on Tuesday 19 September.

However, the ship could not dock and had to be anchored in the bay as the fire was not under control according to Alderman JP Smith.

A 10-man crew from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Department was assembled and ferried out to the ship.

The firefighters were able to pump water into the affected area, before sealing it off again as the water turned to steam.

As soon as it was confirmed that the internal temperature on board had dropped enough, the ship was able to dock.

Unfortunately, one of our firefighters suffered sever smoke inhalation during the mission but is thankfully in stable condition and is still receiving medical attention.