Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship
A 54000-tonne container ship caught alight out at sea, and was directed into Cape Town waters.
The fire was blazing in the hull so the captain sealed off the compartment and brought the ship to the Cape Town Harbour on Tuesday 19 September.
RELATED: [WATCH] 'Proud moment' as 200 SA firefighters fly to Canada to fight wildfires
However, the ship could not dock and had to be anchored in the bay as the fire was not under control according to Alderman JP Smith.
A 10-man crew from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Department was assembled and ferried out to the ship.
RELATED: [WATCH] South African firefighters sing their way through Canadian wildfires
The firefighters were able to pump water into the affected area, before sealing it off again as the water turned to steam.
As soon as it was confirmed that the internal temperature on board had dropped enough, the ship was able to dock.
Unfortunately, one of our firefighters suffered sever smoke inhalation during the mission but is thankfully in stable condition and is still receiving medical attention.
More from Local
9th UNESCO Engineering Conference kicks off this week
The theme for this year is "Celebrating and Growing Engineering Excellence in the African Region."Read More
What happened to State Capture Commission of Inquiry cases?
Concerns have been raised about whether commission-related cases will go anywhere.Read More
Disaster management centre activated across WC following storm damage
This is in response to flooding and severe damage caused by galeforce winds and heavy rains that have battered the Cape since Sunday.Read More
Heritage and healthcare – the balance between traditional and modern medicine
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nkateko Msimeki, the senior medical advisory Manager at AfroCentric Group about the tension between traditional healthcare and western medicine as part of Heritage month.Read More
What does a Southern right whale, springbok and protea have in common?
Earlier this year, the South African Reserve Bank issued upgraded banknotes and coin. The fourth decimal coin series issued celebrates South Africa’s natural heritage. And this Heritage Month the Bank is putting the spotlight on these coins. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sujay Sanan who has designed the R5 coin and Temba Mkhangeli who has designed the R2 coin.Read More
No roaring event, as Cape Town dinosaur expo shut down
Lester Kiewit speaks to Leonora Desouza-Zilwa, the manager of the City's Events Department, after officials shut down an unpermitted Dinosaur Expo event in Wynberg last week.Read More
Children left traumatised after Molo Songololo hijacked at gunpoint
Lester Kiewit speaks to Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons about the hijacking of their vehicle outside a Delft school.Read More
Are CCTV cameras in restaurants invading my privacy?
A Cape Talk listener says he was shocked to discover his visit to a local restaurant was being monitored on camera.Read More
Massive storm wrecks havoc in Cape Town and Overberg
Wouter Kriel, spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning gives an update about the damage caused by massive storm that swept across the province on Sunday.Read More