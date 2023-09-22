Navy tragedy: ‘It's hard to say they could've foreseen it'
John Maytham speaks with Arne Soderland, a retired admiral in the SA Navy
The crew of the SAS Manthatisi were conducting a training exercise when tragedy struck.
Seven mariners were swept out to sea by high waves off the coast of Kommetjie, near Cape Town.
RELATED: SA Navy to have inquiry into submarine disaster; festival in CT cancelled
The NSRI embarked on a rescue mission, and four of the mariners survived but unfortunately the remaining three did not.
Soderland says, in 1977 he was washed off the deck of a strike craft during a training exercise, so he knows how unpredictable the sea can be.
I had a safety line on, I went over the side but my buffer, who was a very strong man, grabbed me and pulled me back on board.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
RELATED: How the investigation into the deaths of 3 SA Navy officers will unfold
If I had gone in, I don’t think I would have survived either.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
He adds that the Navy does not have much time to go on sea, so they have to take every opportunity they can to train.
It is hard to say they could have foreseen it. I definitely can’t say they shouldn’t have done it because I’m sure they would have taken the right precautions.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
He says that as tragic as this was, he does not think there is anyone to blame.
The ones we lost were very valuable members.Arne Soderland, Retired Admiral - SA Navy
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Carlo Petersen/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More
[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Ingonyama Trust highlights rife issue in SA: insecure land tenure in rural areas
The Ingonyama Trust administers about a third of the land in KwaZulu-Natal province.Read More
SAWS cautions of stormy weather in parts of SA over the weekend
Forecasters said an intense spring cut-off low is expected to affect large parts of South Africa from this Saturday until Tuesday next week, bringing with it rain, wind, and rough seas.Read More
Cape Town firefighters save burning Cargo Ship
Cape Town firefighters set off to save a burning cargo ship out at sea.Read More