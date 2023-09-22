[WEATHER] Storm, hail, thunder, and gale force winds expected over the weekend





Clarence Ford interviews Annette Botha, Meteorologist at Vox Weather.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has put out a warning of a 'significant storm system' over the weekend, thanks to a cut-off low-pressure system.

Widespread showers, thundershowers, hail, and gale force winds can be expected across western, central, and southern South Africa, particularly from Sunday onwards.

Botha says that from Sunday night into Monday, we will experience the "scorpion's tale" of the pressure system which will bring with the Black South Easterly.

The Black South Easterly is when gale force winds are accompanied by rain and a steep drop in temperature and will be felt mostly in parts of the winelands, Overberg and Southern coast line.

Cape Town weather forecast according to Saws:

Saturday: High of 16 degrees Celsius and low of 12 degrees Celsius

Sunday: High of 17 degrees Celsius and low of 11 degrees Celsius

Monday: High of 16 degrees Celsius and low of 12 degrees Celsius

It's actually into Saturday, overnight into Sunday that the cut-off low is strengthening. Annette Botha, Meteorologist – Vox Weather

