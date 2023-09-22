City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens





A few weeks ago, Haven Night Shelter called for the public's help to get more beds for those who have no beds to sleep at night.

A few days ago, the City of Cape Town heeded this call.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis officially opened the new expanded wing of the Haven Night Shelter at Napier Street in Cape Town’s CBD.

The City's donation contributed to enabling a 63% bed expansion at this critical facility, which helps unhoused citizens off the streets in the CBD and Atlantic Seaboard areas.

Mayor Hill-Lewis says that the City is on a mission to provide a sustainable solution for the unhoused around Cape Town.

We are glad to enable more dignified transitional shelter to help the homeless off the streets in Cape Town's CBD and surrounds. This Haven Night Shelter facility has expanded from 96 to 156 beds, with the City making a contribution of R500 000 towards the costs. This is a permanent expansion to the facility's transitional shelter offering, which is coupled with various social services to support people in their journey to get off the streets sustainably. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

But that's not all, Geordin Hill-Lewis also explained that the City will spend R230 million on shelters to help unhoused citizens upkeep their dignity, health, and well-being.

Besides our support for NPOs, the City will spend R230 million over three years to expand and operate our own Safe Space transitional shelters. These facilities currently offer around 700 beds in the CBD and Bellville, along with a range of social interventions to reintegrate people into society. A proposed 300-bed Safe Space in Green Point is also currently in the planning appeals phase. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - Cape Town

If you'd like to get involved in helping unhoused citizens, the City is calling on Capetonians to direct your generosity to the City's Give Dignity campaign.

