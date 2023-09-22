[WATCH]: Yoh! Man defies the odds and deliver home DIY pipes in his Opel Corsa
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In desperate times, desperate measures are required in South Africa, isn't it?
Despite the odds, this driver blue-ticked a delivery truck to carry his house pipes.
As an alternative to hiring a delivery truck, he drove his own Opel Corsa to his house to deliver his materials.
South Africans don't like to pay delivery fee 😒 🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/bv9oY3d8ft' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) September 18, 2023
