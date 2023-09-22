[WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A video of Broadway singer Tamar Green serenading his son has gone viral.
A sweet melody was sung to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah.
The sight of him holding his son in his hands while singing was adorable and beautiful.
Check out other viral stories here.
FATHER SERENADING HIS SON!' GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 21, 2023
Broadway singer Tamar Greene sings to his three-month-old son Amari-Josiah and it's simply spectacular! An adorable and beautiful moment to cherish.
FOLLOW: (🎥tamar.greene lindsayrobertsgreene)
pic.twitter.com/aYFb4KcTC4
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH]: NCOAH!! Father, Tamar Green serenades his son with adorable song
More from Lifestyle
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available
It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More
Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
National Health Insurance: ‘Medical schemes are definitely going to die’
The private healthcare sector is expected to suffer the most when the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is signed into law.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this LONG weekend
Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your long weekend?Read More
[WEATHER] Storm, hail, thunder, and gale force winds expected over the weekend
Looks like a Heritage Day braai is off the cards.Read More