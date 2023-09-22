5 songs to add to your Bokke playlist (spoiler: You won't be able to sit still)





Nothing brings the country together like sport, the Bokke, food and good music.

As the 2023 Rugby World Cup continues to keep us at the edge of our seats and our boys continue to make us proud, here are five songs that are sure to put you in the winning mood...that's if you aren't already.

1. Amabokoboko (Sister Bokkina) – Mgarimbe

South Africa's unofficial second national anthem Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe has gotten a makeover and it does not disappoint.

2. Bokke – Loufi

3. Hie' Kommie Bokke – Leon Schuster

4. Back Die Bokke – Early B ft. Justin Vega

5. Die Bokmasjien – Leon Schuster

To catch up with all of the lastest 2023 Rugby World Cup news, click here.