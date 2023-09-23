Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this LONG weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

WOMAD Heritage Festival

The World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) Heritage Festival has touched down in Cape Town.

The event will be taking place from 23 to 25 September at the V & A Waterfront.

Get ready for three days of "FREE concerts and other culturally rich and diverse programmes by local and global artists."

The event promises something for every arts fan.

Click here for the full programme.

WOMAD was started by musician Peter Gabriel over 40 years ago.

The event has been hosted in over 30 countries.

Big Bru Festival

The Big Bru Festival is taking place at the Noordhoek Rugby Field on Saturday (23 September).

"Groove to the rhythm of live bands, savour the finest wines, craft beers, and gins, and indulge in a variety of foods that will tantalize your taste buds."

You can also catch the live 2023 Rugby World Cup match between South Africa and Ireland that kicks off at 9pm.

For ticket info, click here.

The Promise

Damon Galgut’s Booker Prize-winning novel 'The Promise' has been adapted for the stage.

"Funny, confrontational and powerful, this production gives the novel a whole new life."

You can catch the production at The Star Theatre at the District Six Homecoming Centre until 6 October.

Click here for ticket info.

