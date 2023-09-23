Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
It would seem that as technology advances, so too do criminals' tactics.
In a recent article titled 'Car Hackers Are Out for Blood' - a group of hackers got into Tesla's system to unlock the heated car seats feature without paying a $300 subscription fee.
This incident has raised questions about smart cars and cyber security threats.
As vehicles have evolved, there is more tech that has been put into vehicles.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Tucker says that some car manufacturers have included hidden features on cars that can only be accessed if you pay a subscription fee.
He explains that these vehicles have armies of programmers writing code, while at the same time, there’s also an army of hackers standing by to take down that code.
Tucker adds that once the hackers have breached the system, they then go on to offer that same service/feature you couldn't afford, at a reduced rate.
Somebody has figured out that you can put these extra features in the car, but in order for you to use them, you need to pay a subscription every month.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
As soon as there is a cost associated with something, there will be someone who will want to get around that.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Advances in technology have seen people now being able to do a number of things on their phone.
Tucker explains that there are apps for unlocking your car, starting and switching it off, putting on the hooter, locating your vehicle if you forgot where you parked etc.
So, if someone has gained access to your phone and apps, they can basically access your car.
One of the ways to minimise the risk of falling victim to your car being hacked or stolen is to have two-way authentication on your phone, advises Tucker.
When a system is developed, there is always somebody who tries to get around that system.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
