Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Cape Town-born music talents Kurt April and Anica Kiana have collaborated to bring out what's sure to be a smash hit.
The producer and singer chat to Carl Wastie about creating "Your Love".
The two met back in high school and have always been meaning to make music together, April says.
He wrote the first verse of "Your Love", then hit a block and Kiana swiftly stepped in.
The first half is a very personal experience... I couldn't finish and then when Anica came on she just snapped into it immediately. After we spoke I sent her the song and it was like seven hours later that she sent the demo back.Kurt April
Anica used to doubt herself, so to hear this story has shown me an amazing development.Carl Wastie
The song's been described as the story of losing someone at the cost of distance, but not being able to forget them as every detail of the modern world reminds you of them.
Is it the start of a good project, like an EP?
With Wastie "putting it out into the universe", now it's got to happen April retorts.
Take a listen:
This article first appeared on KFM : Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Source : Kfm Top40
