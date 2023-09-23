Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record





Screengrab of Gielie Basson attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue

The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp in the Little Karoo is determined to set a new record for the longest barbecue as Springbok fever builds across the country.

Gielie Basson is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight from 21-24 September at his establishment, billed as ‘The Smallest Bar’ on Route 62.

The current Guinness World Record stands at 80 hours. It was set by a South African living in the United States.

Basson started braaing at 5 am on Thursday morning - by 3 pm on Sunday he would have reached the 80-hour mark.

He aims to stay in the hot seat for another four hours past that.

The Calitzdorper told local newspaper Die Hoorn that he's allowed a five-minute break per hour

The town has come out in full force to show their support, presenting Basson with a survival kit to see him through his record attempt.

The braaimaster showed off his haul, which included energy drinks, chocolate and firelighters.

