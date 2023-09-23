Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike





Outdoor correspondent Jeff Ayliffe chats to trail runner Stefan van Neel about the 24H of Darkness event to raise awareness of mental health.

Avid trail runner and former professional soccer player Stefan van Neel is passionate about supporting mental health awareness.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Month in October, van Neel has organised a special event on Lion's Head taking place from 30 September to 1 October.

© places4you/123rf.com

Through his brand Peaking 4 Purpose, van Neel competes in various events to raise awareness and also raise funds for various initiatives.

His latest project - 24hours of Darkness for Mental Health Awareness - takes place next weekend to kick off Health Awareness Month.

It starts at 4pm on Saturday, continuing through to 4pm on Sunday 1 October.

Everyone is welcome to join van Neel for a lap or two, or just to show up in support.

I'm encouraging each and every one of you to please come out and support in aid of mental health awareness. And remember, it is ok not to be ok Stefan van Neel, Trail runner

Spot prizes will also be up for grabs on the day.

If you're not comfortable with trail running but love hiking, there's also a sunrise hike you can join on the Sunday morning.

It will be hosted and led by a mental health awareness movement by the name of Don't Run Away, and they will guide you up to the top of Lions Head while I will be completing my loops. Stefan van Neel, Trail runner

You can also whatsapp van Neel with any questions on 076 187 0107.