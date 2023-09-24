Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Optometrist and Director of Private Practice at the South African Optometric Association, Dr Martelie Burger.
It's a fact that our eyesight gets worse as we age.
As we get older, there is an increased risk of developing sight-threatening diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts.
We can reduce the risk of developing these diseases by changing our everyday habits, say Ophthalmologists.
Smoking (tobacco and vaping) has been said to be the number one worst habit for eye health.
In a recent article titled ‘The Common Habit That Could Be Damaging Your Vision, According to Ophthalmologists’, one Doctor was quoted saying, "Smoking tobacco increases your risk of macular degeneration by about 400% and cataracts by approximately 300%.”
The article went on to say: "If you use tobacco or smoke, know that it's not just limited to cigarette use - if you vape, even if you're not vaping tobacco, that can be problematic as the smoke itself can damage your eyes. "
You basically compromise the health of the retina when you smoke for a long period of time in your life.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
It's not just smoking that affects your eye health.
Ophthalmologists cited certain types of eye makeup, too much screen time and not wearing sunglasses when going outside as some of the other habits negatively impacting our eyesight.
Keep your eyes in good health by:
• Eating healthy (eat those carrots)
• Stop smoking
• Wear sunglasses/safety eye wear
• Limit time staring at your computer or phone screen.
The better you live, the healthier you live, the more vitamins you get, the healthier your eyes will be.Dr Martelie Burger, Optometrist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118880631_man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.html
