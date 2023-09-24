[QUOTES] Springboks react to Ireland beating them in epic RWC Pool B match





Ox Nche, prop

On the scrums:

"We focused a lot on our set-piece and dominating there so we have to improve. We did our job in the second half but we just didn't execute as well as we wanted to."

On missed opportunities:

"The plan was there. We got into their 22. We just had to keep the ball a bit longer and build phases."

On the intensity of the game:

"It's a World Cup and playing the number one country in the world so the intensity is as expected and I think we are up for it. We just didn't execute on the chances that we had."

On South Africa's key takeaways for the next game:

"I reckon we need to work harder on executing and getting points when we get into the 22 and keeping the ball longer and build phases and build pressure."

Eben Etzebeth, second-row

On the game:

"It was a tough test match. It was physical."

On how the game will aid each team's tournament:

"That was like playing a playoff game. We have one more [pool] game left. We have Tonga, that is the main focus now and after that, the knock-out starts so I'm looking forward to that."

On what Ireland do differently to other teams:

"They have good running rugby, good at the breakdown and good basics."

On potentially playing France in the quarter-final:

"We have Tonga, we still have to win that game and then France have obviously got Italy. So there are still a few games that need to happen so we'll probably play France or New Zealand. I am excited for either one of them."

RG Snyman, second-row

On the game:

"As far as test matches go, that is up there. It was a good contest between number one and number two in the world. We definitely had a lot of opportunities we could have used a bit better so that is what we will work on." On his line break:

"When forwards make those line breaks you don't really know what to do with the ball. I should probably get some tips off of Damian [Willemse] or Manie [Libbok] on a step maybe or something like that." On if there was a lack of intensity from South Africa:

"I don't think there was a lack of effort on our side tonight, I just think we should have capitalised better on opportunities in the 22. I guess on the night they were better than us."

Jacques Nienaber, head coach

On South Africa’s goal-kicking:

"Hats off to Ireland, they were better than us on the day. We missed a couple of points off the tee. I won’t say that’s the sole reason for not getting across the line. In the first half alone we lost two balls close to the try line and had another two opportunities later on, so that’s four opportunities, plus those points off the tee. But I won’t say it is only goal-kicking."

On whether Handre Pollard comes into the equation:

"We’ll have to discuss. Lots of things go into team selection. We will get the medical status after 24-48 hours and then we will go through our team selection process as normal."

On the issues at the breakdown:

"I think that’s one area where Ireland were exceptional tonight. That’s probably one of the biggest reasons why we didn’t get momentum."

On what they will do to improve it:

"We will just train harder and get better at it. We knew it was coming, it is something they do. We made some plans during the week that we thought would negate their tactics at defensive breakdowns but obviously, it didn’t work consistently. There are lessons we will take out of this game. We will have to make new plans on how to deal with that better."

On possibly facing France in the quarter-finals:

"We have not analysed them yet. We’ve got Tonga next. For us to start thinking about France would be getting ahead of ourselves. We will just focus on Tonga for now. We have an off week after that so we have time to prepare for whoever we play in that quarter-final."

On the injury to France captain Antoine Dupont:

"Dupont’s injury is like us losing Malcolm Marx. It is a loss for them, but I believe he could be back at the back end of the tournament. I hope he is because you want the best players playing in a World Cup."

Siya Kolisi, captain

On how Ireland is different at the breakdown:

"I thought they were more accurate than us today, a bit faster to the breakdown. We knew it was coming. We got to their 22, but the opportunities we lost were all through the breakdown. We as players take full responsibility. Hopefully, we meet them again but we need to be better with those opportunities."

On where the result leaves their chances in Pool B:

"Obviously this game would have taken the pressure off going into the last round but the pressure is now on us to beat Tonga to get out of the pool. That is the sole thing we will focus on. We are lucky we have an eight-day turnaround to do our reviews, look at areas that didn’t go our way, what plans worked and what didn’t work, and take it from there."

On the situation with Antoine Dupont:

"You want the best players to be playing. Injury is part of the game. I didn’t know if I was going to be here or not. But the medical side has improved so much. I’m sure he will be back and hopefully, he gets back on the field as soon as possible."

On whether the lessons of 2019 will help them this time:

"We are always prepared for any scenario. We speak openly and honestly. We knew this pool was going to be tough. We’ve been in the same position before, we’re not going to shy away from it. We lost the game but the message is, ‘Don’t be down for long, it’s not going to help anything’. The quicker you get over it, the better it is for the group."

Jacques Nienaber, head coach

On the hard-fought match:

"It was a proper test match. Like I said before the game, I think both teams would learn a lot from this game, the two best teams playing against each other, which is a great test and preparation going forward."

On whether he was happy with the seven-one selection of forwards and backs on the bench:

"It's team selection. We thought that gave us the best opportunity to be competitive tonight. We didn't get the result but we were competitive."

On what the next week looks like for South Africa:

"The pressure is on us to do well against Tonga to get a result there so that we can get out of our pool."

Siya Kolisi, captain

On the intense match:

"We would have loved to win but it was a great game, an intense game. Congrats to them. They played really well. They were able to hold the pressure in the first half and they got the try.

"I am proud of the way we played. I think we left a little bit of opportunities out there and they also did. It was a great test for us in the group."

On whether tough games like this are what is needed in the pool stage:

"This whole pool is exactly what you need going forward, you test yourself against the number one team in the world and it shows what they are capable of. We've got Tonga next which is really important.

"The atmosphere, the South Africans who came out from all around the world, the Irish fans who came out, it was amazing."