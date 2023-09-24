Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Opinion
Lifestyle

Recovery Walk Cape Town: Celebrating recovery from addiction & mental illness

24 September 2023 1:20 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Recovery Walk Cape Town

This year's event will focus on the importance of community and the role community can play in understanding addictions and mental illness.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Debbie Bub from the organising committee of the annual Recovery Walk Cape Town event.

As International Recovery Month draws to a close, the annual Recovery Walk Cape Town will be taking place on 30 September at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital in Mitchells Plain.

The event aims to "raise awareness, eliminate stigma, and promote the resources necessary for sustained recovery."

The Recovery Walk, now in its ninth year, celebrates the recovery from addiction and mental illness.

This year's event will focus on "a rallying cry to emphasise the importance of community and the role community can play in understanding mental illness including addictions."

In 2022, more than 700 people attended the event, and Bub is hoping more will attend this year.

There is so much talk about addiction and mental illness and mental health concerns that I still think there's so much confusion as to what it takes to navigate out of those situations. There are people in all of our communities, there are people who know how to do this. You just have to connect with them and listen to their stories.

Debbie Bub, organising committee - Recovery Walk Cape Town

Being involved in the Recovery Walk, you see the heroes, the individuals who will never get any fanfare - who are making such a difference in their communities.

Debbie Bub, organising committee - Recovery Walk Cape Town

The Recovery Walk facilitates more social networking around recovery.

Debbie Bub, organising committee - Recovery Walk Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




