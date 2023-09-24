SA failing to develop indigenous languages: FW de Klerk Foundation
CAPE TOWN - Government has failed to implement the Official Languages Act, according to the FW de Klerk Foundation.
The foundation said this posed a threat to the notion that South Africa has 12 official languages.
The foundation released its 2023 report card on cultural, religious and language rights in South Africa on Sunday.
Foundation chairperson Dave Steward said as we celebrate Heritage Day, South Africans need to consider the report card and whether constitutional rights are being practiced.
READ: South Africa must reckon with FW de Klerk's legacy Nelson Mandela Foundation
Steward said the foundation wanted all official languages to be treated equitably.
"The findings of the report card were that in some areas we're doing very well. For example, the right to religion and the right to have religious services and churches and schools and things like that, but in most areas, we're not doing well at all."
READ: He took the steps to change South Africa political parties mourn FW de Klerk
He said South Africa was not doing enough to develop indigenous languages.
"Particularly with regard to the idea that there's supposed to be 11, and 12 now with sign language. But none of them are seen to be used very much except English."
Steward further said the foundation was also concerned that the right to education and the language of choice is under threat, especially for Afrikaans-speaking people.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA failing to develop indigenous languages: FW de Klerk Foundation
More from Local
SA Navy launches board of inquiry after Kommetjie tragedy
The mariners had been on board the SAS Manthatisi submarine conducting a vertical transfer on Wednesday when they died.Read More
Heritage Day is a reminder of who we are - Mashatile
Mashatile delivered the keynote address at government’s national event in Durban on Sunday.Read More
Suspected criminal mastermind arrested in Cape Town - SAPS
Two other men were arrested in a series of police raids in the Delft area.Read More
LEVEL 9 weather warning issued for the Western Cape
Brace yourself for heavy rain, damaging and disruptive winds, and strong wave action on Sunday and Monday.Read More
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Police warn South Africans against 'harbouring illegal immigrants'
During a recent operation in Northern Cape, 867 suspected illegal miners were arrested, with provincial Police Commissioner Koliswa Otola saying that most were foreigners suspected of having entered the country illegally.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More
City provides Haven Night Shelter with beds for unhoused citizens
A City donation enables a 63% bed expansion at Haven Night Shelter, helping those without places to sleep in the CBD.Read More