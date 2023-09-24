LEVEL 9 weather warning issued for the Western Cape
Western Cape residents should brace themselves for heavy rain, damaging and disruptive winds, and strong wave action on Sunday and Monday.
The South African Weather Service has issued an Orange level 9 warning for the Overberg, Garden Route, and southern parts of the Cape Winelands Districts.
Residents can expect widespread flooding and the possibility of rainfall in excess of 100mm.
This is reportedly the highest level ever predicted for the province.
The storms in Knysna in 2017, were at level 8.
🟠Orange level 9 Warning for Overberg, Garden Route and southern parts of Cape Winelands Districts of Western Cape (24-25 Sept 2023).' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 24, 2023
⚠️ Widespread flooding expected
⚠️ Rainfall in excess of 100mm possible in places
⚠️ Full catchments may cause further flooding downstream pic.twitter.com/xxpjt4rYzI
For weather-related emergencies contact the City’s emergency line on 107.
If you are calling from a cellphone, dial 021 480 7700.
