Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Suspected criminal mastermind arrested in Cape Town - SAPS

24 September 2023 3:26 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
Crime in Delft

Two other men were arrested in a series of police raids in the Delft area.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected criminal mastermind was arrested in connection with a spate of murders and other crimes in Cape Town, police said on Sunday.

Two other men were arrested in a series of police raids in the Delft area.

READ: Delft mass shooting claims 3 lives, leaves 2 people wounded

Police spokesperson Malcom Potje said the arrests relate to murders, extortion, illegal possession of firearms, and drug-related crimes.

"Weeks of intricate investigation, following the activation of the Delft Police Station's Informers Network, culminated in a takedown operation conducted in the early hours of Friday morning when integrated forces simultaneously pounced on three hideaways of the grouping in Tsunami, Delft."

The three men are set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Suspected criminal mastermind arrested in Cape Town - SAPS




24 September 2023 3:26 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
Crime in Delft

