Heritage Day is a reminder of who we are - Mashatile
KWAZULU-NATAL - Deputy president Paul Mashatile said Heritage Day should be a call to the nation for unity.
Mashatile delivered the keynote address at government’s national event in Durban on Sunday.
The event was held at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Kwamashu, north of Durban.
READ: Heritage Day is about observing what unites us as a nation - Parliament
Mashatile said the day was for promoting and preserving the country's collective memory.
Community members from different parts of the country braved the rainy KZN weather for Heritage Day celebrations.
Mashatile said the important public holiday should also be a reminder that there are some who fought for the country’s freedom.
“We belong to great women and men who stood and fought for the South Africa of our dreams,” said Mashatile
He called for unity among the republic's citizens.
“A South Africa that is non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and indeed prosperous. We are one people.”
The deputy president also mentioned that in many cultures rain symbolised a blessing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Heritage Day is a reminder of who we are - Mashatile
