'Get Ready' job initiative empowers young women from disadvantaged communities





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the brainchild behind the 'Get Ready' job initiative, Danya Goosen.

There is no denying that finding employment in South Africa is becoming harder by the day.

So, if you're fortunate enough to have a job interview lined up, you of course want to put your best foot forward - and that includes looking your best.

This is where the ‘Get Ready’ job initiative steps in.

I don't like doing something when it's just beneficial for myself. Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative

Goosen's community thrift store, Lotus Street Boutique, located in Elsies River, provides professional job interview attire for those not at the means to purchase new clothes.

The clothes provided are of good quality, says Goosen.

Through this initiative, Goosen aims to empower and prepare especially young women from disenfranchised communities in Cape Town for the job market.

If you’re a woman, young or old, who wants to benefit from this initiative, you will first need to prove that you have an upcoming job interview and, secondly, send a motivational letter to danyagoosen@gmail.com.

You can also email Goosen if you have any clothes, shoes, or bags you would like to donate to this initiative.

I believe that if you want to create change, you start from within - from where you grew up. Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative

I know how hard it is for myself, I have no support system, imagine how hard it is for other ladies within the communities of the Cape Flats. Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative

Going into an interview is already stressful…so imagine not having confidence thinking about I don't have the attire to get the confidence boost. Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative

