'Get Ready' job initiative empowers young women from disadvantaged communities
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to the brainchild behind the 'Get Ready' job initiative, Danya Goosen.
There is no denying that finding employment in South Africa is becoming harder by the day.
So, if you're fortunate enough to have a job interview lined up, you of course want to put your best foot forward - and that includes looking your best.
This is where the ‘Get Ready’ job initiative steps in.
I don't like doing something when it's just beneficial for myself.Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative
Goosen's community thrift store, Lotus Street Boutique, located in Elsies River, provides professional job interview attire for those not at the means to purchase new clothes.
The clothes provided are of good quality, says Goosen.
Through this initiative, Goosen aims to empower and prepare especially young women from disenfranchised communities in Cape Town for the job market.
If you’re a woman, young or old, who wants to benefit from this initiative, you will first need to prove that you have an upcoming job interview and, secondly, send a motivational letter to danyagoosen@gmail.com.
You can also email Goosen if you have any clothes, shoes, or bags you would like to donate to this initiative.
I believe that if you want to create change, you start from within - from where you grew up.Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative
I know how hard it is for myself, I have no support system, imagine how hard it is for other ladies within the communities of the Cape Flats.Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative
Going into an interview is already stressful…so imagine not having confidence thinking about I don't have the attire to get the confidence boost.Danya Goosen, 'Get Ready' job initiative
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lanastock/lanastock2005/lanastock200501154/148002893-choice-close-up-of-clothes-rack-or-rail-in-the-store-items-at-custom-t-shirt-clothing-printing.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Recovery Walk Cape Town: Celebrating recovery from addiction & mental illness
This year's event will focus on the importance of community and the role community can play in understanding addictions and mental illness.Read More
‘Look past 65’ – Your pension fund probably won't sustain you when you retire
As life expectancy increases and the cost of living rapidly rises, many of us face the reality of not being able to maintain our lifestyle once we retire.Read More
Smoking CAN increase your risk of developing sight-threatening diseases
Here are some of the common habits that can affect your eye health.Read More
Raising mental health awareness: Help by joining special Lion's Head run/hike
A Cape Town trail runner will be looping the base of Lion's Head next weekend for 24 hours and you can join in for a bit or just show up.Read More
Tech addiction: Whether streaming, gaming, social media... help is available
It's a disease of our times. Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to a member of the self-help group 'Internet and Tech Addicts Anonymous' (ITAA).Read More
Rugby fever: 'Smallest' bar on Route 62 attempts world's longest braai record
The owner of the Zamani Grill in Calitzdorp is attempting to braai for 84 hours straight as Springbok fever builds around the country.Read More
Kurt April and Anica Kiana collab on 'Your Love' - 'a real banger!'
Producer Kurt April and pop star Anica Kiana chat collaboration and 'Your Love'.Read More
Are ‘smart cars’ being outsmarted?
Criminals are not letting the advances in technology get the better of them.Read More
Ozempic craze: The deal with weight-loss 'miracle drug’ developed for diabetes
There’s reportedly a global shortage of the diabetes drug as it’s become popular with people wanting to shed the kilos.Read More