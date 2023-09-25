Massive storm wrecks havoc in Cape Town and Overberg





The aftermath of heavy rain in Cape Town on 13 and 14 June 2022. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Capetonians will wake up to the aftermath of a monster storm on Monday morning, caused by gale-force winds, heavy rains and lightening that swept the province overnight.

Disaster management officials have been working through the night, with several reports flooded roads, damaged homes, uprooted trees and power outages.

On Sunday, the South African Weather Service issued an orange level nine weather warning, the highest the province has ever seen.

Bredasdorp received more than 120mm rainfall and has been badly flooded. The sluice gate of Wemmershoek dam has been opened to release the water and the Burg River and Eerste River is flowing very strongly. But the situation is under control. Wouter Kriel, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

There was localised flooding in the Overberg and in the city, while electricity was out in Mitchells Plain. A roof flew off in Caledon street and trees fell over in Somerset West and Hout Bay which has since been cleared by emergency workers. Wouter Kriel, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

On Monday morning, the City of Cape Town reported that hundreds of dwellings in informal settlements have been left waterlogged by the rain.

Emergency officials are attending to Shuku-Shukma and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan, Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure, Driftsands, Mfuleni and Bellville South. Officials are also attending to flooding of formal houses reported in Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei in Macassar, Strand, Gordons Bay and Knorhoek.

Emergency services have assisted four persons trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand Fire station. The roof was blown off a private property in the CBD, while a Nutec dwelling in Hout Bay was also damaged due to wind. Charlotte Powell, City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson

Flooding has been reported at the N2 at Victoria Road in Strand .

Denehof and Sunset Boulevard in Gordons Bay is closed, as well as Sir Lowry's Pass and Baden Powell Drive.

All highways are open and under close watch by provincial authorities. Disaster management remain on high alert as the weather system moves towards the Garden Route.

Any weather-related emergencies can be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

