Are CCTV cameras in restaurants invading my privacy?





Picture: Pexels.com

More and more restaurants are installing CCTV cameras, supposedly for security reasons.

But is there not a danger of our privacy being compromised or perhaps our corporate secrets being leaked?

This is a concern that has been raised by Cape Talk listener Doug, after an unpleasant experience at a restaurant at the V&A Waterfront recently.

He claims the eatery "messed up" his order and despite speaking to management, the issue was not adequately addressed.

He later sent them an email and was told they reviewed the CCTV footage of the restaurant.

So I started thinking about this? Have my privacy rights been violated? Because me and my family were there and now they have footage of my family I wasn't even aware of. Doug, Cape Talk listener

In many cases, they [restaurants] don't have a sign and that's what bothers me. If there's signage and I'm aware I'm recorded, then I would act differently. When you go into a shopping mall, you are warned there are CCTV cameras. I have no problem with CCTV footage, just be totally upfront. Allow people to know they're being monitored. Doug, Cape Talk listener

Scroll up for the chat.